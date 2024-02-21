Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1909 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 53,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
