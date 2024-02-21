Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1909 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1909 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1909 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 53,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2022
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 J at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

