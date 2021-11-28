Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1909 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1909 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1909 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 854,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2344 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1909 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search