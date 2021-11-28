Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1909 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 854,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2344 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search