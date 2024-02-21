Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1909 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1909 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1909 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4037 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Germany 1 Mark 1909 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

