1 Mark 1909 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4037 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

