Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1909 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4037 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
