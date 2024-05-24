Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1909 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,968,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1753 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
