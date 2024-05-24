1 Mark 1909 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1753 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (18) AU (18) XF (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) PF65 (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

BAC (10)

Frühwald (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (7)

HIRSCH (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

Münzenonline (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

VAuctions (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)