Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1909 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1909 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1909 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,968,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1753 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction VAuctions - July 6, 2022
Seller VAuctions
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 D at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

