Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1909 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,151,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4482 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 25, 2018
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
