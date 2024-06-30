Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1909 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1909 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1909 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,151,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1909 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4482 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - March 15, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 25, 2018
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1909 A at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
