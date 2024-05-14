Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1908 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 653,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aste (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
