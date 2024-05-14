Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1908 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1908 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1908 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 653,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

