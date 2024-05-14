1 Mark 1908 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (2)