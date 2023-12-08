Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1908 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1908 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1908 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 488,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction London Coins - March 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 G at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

