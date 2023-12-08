Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1908 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 488,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
