Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1908 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1908 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1908 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 802,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1908 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

