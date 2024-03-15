Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1908 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 802,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search