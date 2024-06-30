Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1908 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1908 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1908 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,126,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction MUNZE - May 30, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 D at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

