1 Mark 1908 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (23) AU (6) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS65 (4) MS63 (3) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (6) CGC (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (5)

Katz (4)

Künker (3)

MUNZE (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

Stack's (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (1)