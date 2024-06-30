Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1908 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,126,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller MUNZE
Date May 30, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******

Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
