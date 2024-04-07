Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1908 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,338,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place May 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search