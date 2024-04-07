Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1908 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1908 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1908 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,338,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place May 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1908 A at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

