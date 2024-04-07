1 Mark 1908 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1908 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place May 17, 2018.

