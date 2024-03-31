Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1907 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,833,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (4)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
