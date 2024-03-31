Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1907 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1907 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1907 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,833,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Germany 1 Mark 1907 J at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

