1 Mark 1907 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (4) AU (7) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)