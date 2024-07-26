Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1907 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,035,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search