Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1907 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1907 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1907 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,035,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Roma Numismatics - June 25, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date June 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Germany 1 Mark 1907 G at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price



