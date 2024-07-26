1 Mark 1907 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

