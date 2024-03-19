Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1907 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1907 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1907 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,201,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9741 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 15, 2020.

Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1907 A at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search