1 Mark 1907 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,201,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1907 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9741 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 15, 2020.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
