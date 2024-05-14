Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1906 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1906 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1906 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 372,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1906 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1906 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1906 J at auction Heritage - August 11, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 J at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 J at auction Varesi - January 24, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date January 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

