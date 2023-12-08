Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1906 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 609,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
