Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1906 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1906 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1906 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 609,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 G at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

