1 Mark 1906 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

