Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1906 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,257,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71459 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 170. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search