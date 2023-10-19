Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1906 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1906 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1906 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,257,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71459 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 170. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 F at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
