Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1906 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 745,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3620 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search