Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1906 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1906 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1906 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 745,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3620 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction BAC - December 19, 2017
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1906 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search