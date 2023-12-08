1 Mark 1906 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3620 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.

