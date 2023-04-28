Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1906 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1906 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1906 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,412,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2844 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 11, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction London Coins - December 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction London Coins - June 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction London Coins - March 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction London Coins - September 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1906 D at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

