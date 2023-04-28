Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1906 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,412,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2844 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 11, 2014.
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
