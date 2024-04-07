Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1906 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,414,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3057 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
12
