Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1906 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1906 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1906 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,414,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3057 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Inasta - May 5, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Artemide Aste - March 28, 2020
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Artemide Aste - March 28, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1906 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search