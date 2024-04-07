1 Mark 1906 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1906 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3057 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (10) AU (3) XF (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service CGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

London Coins (2)

MUNZE (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Russiancoin (4)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (2)