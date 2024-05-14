Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1905 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1905 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1905 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,021,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date October 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Heritage - May 3, 2011
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction Heritage - May 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date May 3, 2011
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1905 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

