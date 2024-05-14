Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1905 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,021,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search