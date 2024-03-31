Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1905 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1905 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1905 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 860,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1905 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search