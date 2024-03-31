Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1905 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 860,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
