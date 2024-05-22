Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1905 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11940 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
