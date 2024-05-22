Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1905 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1905 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1905 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11940 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 F at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

