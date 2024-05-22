1 Mark 1905 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) Service NGC (4)