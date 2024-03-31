Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1905 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 931,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2418 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Grün (3)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search