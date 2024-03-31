Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1905 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1905 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1905 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 931,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2418 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Artemide Aste - June 22, 2016
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Artemide Aste - June 22, 2016
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 E at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search