1 Mark 1905 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2418 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (4) XF (4) No grade (1)