Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1905 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1905 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1905 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,759,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1339 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Artemide Aste - March 28, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Heritage - March 16, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Heritage - August 22, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2013
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Heritage - April 18, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1905 D at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

