Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1905 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,759,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1339 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2013
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
