1 Mark 1905 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1905 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1339 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (7) AU (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)