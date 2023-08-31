Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1904 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,021,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (3)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search