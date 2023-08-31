Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1904 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1904 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1904 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,021,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 J at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Search