Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1904 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 664,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2640 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (11)
- London Coins (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Schulman (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 10000 JPY
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search