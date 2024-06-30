Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1904 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1904 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1904 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 664,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2640 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 10000 JPY
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction London Coins - September 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Heritage - October 10, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1904 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

