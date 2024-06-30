1 Mark 1904 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2640 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (28) AU (16) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS64 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (4)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (11)

London Coins (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Numis.be (1)

Schulman (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (3)

Zöttl (1)