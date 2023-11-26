Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1904 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,255,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
