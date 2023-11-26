Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1904 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1904 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1904 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,255,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1904 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search