1 Mark 1904 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (12) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)