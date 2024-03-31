Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1904 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1904 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1904 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 931,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisor (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 E at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

