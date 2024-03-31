1 Mark 1904 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (5) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)