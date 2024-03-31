Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1904 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 931,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisor (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search