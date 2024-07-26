1 Mark 1904 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

