Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1904 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1904 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1904 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,761,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction PAOLETTI - June 19, 2019
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Heritage - December 11, 2014
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction Heritage - December 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
For the sale of 1 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

