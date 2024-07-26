Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1904 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,761,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
