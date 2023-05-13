Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1904 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,243,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2033 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
