Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1904 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1904 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1904 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,243,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1904 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2033 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 9, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1904 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search