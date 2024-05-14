Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1903 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1903 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1903 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 531,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2397 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction BAC - December 19, 2017
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 J at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

