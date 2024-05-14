Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1903 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 531,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2397 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
