Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1903 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1903 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1903 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 614,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Karamitsos - September 8, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 8, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 25, 2016
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 1 Mark 1903 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search