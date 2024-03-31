Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1903 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 614,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search