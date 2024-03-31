1 Mark 1903 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

