Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1903 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1903 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1903 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 652,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1704 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 25, 2016
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

