Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1903 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 652,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
