Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1903 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 485,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2396 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 165 USD
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
