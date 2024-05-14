Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1903 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1903 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1903 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 485,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2396 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 165 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1903 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

