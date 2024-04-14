Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1903 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1903 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1903 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 914,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Heritage - November 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 27, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 10, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction London Coins - September 1, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 D at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
