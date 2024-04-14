Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1903 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 914,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 27, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
