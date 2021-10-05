Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1903 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,965,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
