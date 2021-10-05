Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1903 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1903 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1903 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,965,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1903 A at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

