1 Mark 1903 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1903 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5386 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (1) AU (5) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)