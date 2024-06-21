Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1902 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 898,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12848 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
