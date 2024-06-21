Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1902 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1902 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1902 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 898,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2145 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12848 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 J at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
