Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1902 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1902 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1902 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 270,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4476 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction PAOLETTI - June 19, 2019
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Heritage - January 25, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 G at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

