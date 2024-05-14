Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1902 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 270,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4476 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
