Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1902 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 953,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
