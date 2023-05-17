Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1902 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1902 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1902 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 953,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

