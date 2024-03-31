Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1902 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1902 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1902 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 819,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3974 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 E at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

