1 Mark 1902 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3974 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (11) XF (2)