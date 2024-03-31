Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1902 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 819,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3974 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
