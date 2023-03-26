Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1902 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1902 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1902 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,546,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21572 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (7)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU55 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction VAuctions - July 6, 2022
Seller VAuctions
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Heritage - November 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1902 D at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

