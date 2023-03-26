Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1902 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,546,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21572 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU55 CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
