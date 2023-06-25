Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1902 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,222,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date March 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
