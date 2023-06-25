Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1902 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1902 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1902 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,222,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Roma Numismatics - June 25, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date June 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction London Coins - March 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1902 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

