1 Mark 1902 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1902 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2266 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (8) AU (9) XF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Denga1700 (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (5)

Künker (2)

London Coins (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (2)