Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1901 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 531,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
