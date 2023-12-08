Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1901 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1901 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1901 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 531,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

