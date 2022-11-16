Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1901 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 579,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5551 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
