Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1901 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1901 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1901 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 579,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5551 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 G at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search