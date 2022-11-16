1 Mark 1901 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5551 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (3) AU (6) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3)