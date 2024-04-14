Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1901 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1901 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1901 F "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 802,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Stack's - April 3, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1901 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

