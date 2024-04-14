Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1901 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 802,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Numis.be (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
