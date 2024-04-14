1 Mark 1901 F "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

