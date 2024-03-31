Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1901 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1901 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1901 E "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 484,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4454 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction London Coins - December 5, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction London Coins - September 1, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 E at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search