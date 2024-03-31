Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1901 E "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 484,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4454 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
