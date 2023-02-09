Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1901 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1901 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1901 A "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,821,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Heritage - May 12, 2016
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Heritage - May 12, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1901, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search