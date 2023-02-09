Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1901 A "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,821,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
