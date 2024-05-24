Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1901 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 25, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
