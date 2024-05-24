Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1901 D "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1901 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1901 D "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1901 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 25, 2015.




  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1901 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

