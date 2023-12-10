Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1900 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 246,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4453 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Grün (6)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
