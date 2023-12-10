Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1900 J "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1900 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1900 J "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 246,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4453 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search