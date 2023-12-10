Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1900 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1900 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1900 G "Type 1891-1916" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 183,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1900 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search