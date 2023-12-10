1 Mark 1900 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)