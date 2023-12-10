Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1900 G "Type 1891-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 183,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1900 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5026 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Grün (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Mark 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
